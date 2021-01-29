The 13-time league champions, KCCA FC have broken ground for the construction of the revamped 10,000 seater MTN Omondi Stadium at Lugogo.

The Kasiro boys last year unveiled plans to increase the current sitting capacity of their stadium at Lugogo to 10,000.

Having selected Sarjan Construction as the contractors for the works estimated to last at least 18 months, team officials led by the newly elected Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago on Thursday officiated at the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the stadium.

“We didn’t have funds initially but now it has been accepted that we embark on this journey. I am happy it is being considered as one of the priorities,”Lukwago said during the ground breaking ceremony.

KCCA Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka said shs2.5 billion of the shs10 billion that the project will cost is available now.

She applauded government for the funding that she noted will be released in bits of shs2 billion per year until the construction works are completed.

“We want the facility to help youth. I commend the previous governors for such a good idea of having a stadium for our team,” Kisaka said while underscoring the importance of the 10,000 seater facility.

The first phase of the stadium that will be completed in 18 months from now will have a VIP wing, restaurant, gym, club offices, media tribunal and dressing room among others.

After completion, the stadium will host KCCA FC home games.

However, according to the team chairman, Martin Ssekajja, despite the construction works, they will continue using the stadum as has been the case.

Recently, the 13-time league champions were forced to host the CAF Confederation game at rivals, Vipers SC’s St.Mary’s stadium because the current stadium at Lugogo didn’t meet the required Confederation of African Football standards for continental games.

The other stadium, Namboole that would be an alternative for continental games is currently out of use for sports activities after government since the facility is being used as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients.