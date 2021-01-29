The speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has joined youth leaders in calling for more effort to address the challenges affecting young people in the country.

Kadaga was speaking at the first ever Youth Members of Parliament candidates’ debate at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Kadaga welcomed the participation of the youth saying this will help in pushing the youth agenda in regards to their inclusion in national development.

“I am glad that we amended the constitution to make it possible for someone who is 18 years to become a leader. To the participants, you are lucky that you have been given an opportunity to showcase your capacity to the whole country so that when choices are being made, they will be based on good information, perception, and knowledge,”she said.

She said that was a big opportunity for these young people because many of them didn’t have this chance during their time.

“I ask the participants not to go into wild promises of things they can’t do. I believe if you are from a party, that party has a manifesto to anchor your commitments. We have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, but I want to thank Go Green for bringing the participants here,”she said.

Kadaga said leadership is a calling adding that one needs to come when he or she is prepared, ready to work, and serve the constituents.

During the panel debate, different youth candidates outlined key areas that they feel need immediate attention.

Moses Kasule said if elected as youth MP, he would advocate for free and fair access to medical services for young people.

Jackline Ajego, said she would want the government to focus on curbing interest rates adding that some banks are still offering high-interest rates yet we are still battling the Covid-19 effects.

Ivan Bwowe said the time is long overdue for youth to be involved in developing policies.

“Young people and youth leaders have to be part of these policies to work. I want to be a champion of the youth voice in the parliament of Uganda,”he said.