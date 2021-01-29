Robert Kabushenga has resigned as chief executive officer of Vision Group, a position he has held since October 2006.

In a statement, Kabushenga said he had asked the board for permission to retire early.

“I am proud of the success we achieved and the impact we have had in society. This was possible because we worked together as a team,” Kabushenga wrote in a short statement circulated on his social media channels.

Kabushenga said he had agreed to stay on for 90 more days to oversee the transition of his successor.

A lawyer by profession, Kabushenga served as corporation secretary at The New Vision before replacing William Pike in 2006.

Pike resigned days after President Museveni blasted the paper in his independence day speech for becoming very critical of government policies.

Under Kabushenga’s watch, The New Vision embarked on an aggressive of acquisition of media properties including radio stations like Radio West and TV stations.

Some analysts warned at the time that the rapid expansion would cost New Vision dearly but Kabushenga ploughed on.

Over the years, the company has had mixed financial fortunes. In 2017, the company registered a net profit of Shs 14 million, the lowest in years.

However it bounced bank and in 2020, the company recorded a net profit of Shs 2.7 billion.