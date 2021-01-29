Musician Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has left behind his election loss, and dived back into his showbiz business.

The Kampala Lord Mayor contestant came a distant fourth in the election that was won by incumbent Erias Lukwago.

Following the loss, the singer has been on a streak of expressing love to many a comrade.

In a show of affection, Chameloene wrote a love letter to a fellow singer and once upon a time nemesis Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool.

“In whatever conditions and all intimidation Love, Trust and togetherness can be the best answer that makes way like Moses made way for Israelites across the red sea,” he noted

Chameleone’s love note came at a time when Bebe Cool and wife Zuena Kirema were celebrating their anniversary.

“I am a great witness to the love between Mr. Moses Ssali and former miss Uganda contestant Zuena Kirema Ssali even before they had all their beautiful babies 19 years ago. I am putting all best wishes for you on this because as a family man I know what it takes for two to become one. It takes so much patience, Forgiveness and LOVE,” he added.

“Happy 19 years together. May God keep you together and be blessed more and more in Allah’s name.”