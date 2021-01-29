Ugandan shoppers are set to win 100 free trolleys and enjoy massive daily discounts as Carrefour celebrates one year in Uganda from 29th January, until 11th February.

To celebrate the first anniversary in Uganda, Carrefour has launched a series of unique offers to reward their shoppers who have chosen the store as their preferred shopping destination all year.

The celebrations will start with a Spin & Win game, where shoppers will win a total of 100 trolleys spread throughout the 14-day celebration.

Carrefour will also give out free cakes for shoppers born in the anniversary period every day for two weeks.

There will be special deals of up to 50% on electronics, appliances, groceries, fresh food range and more at the Oasis Mall store.

Located at the Oasis Mall in Kampala, the 2,800 square metre store was opened in January 2020 at a high-profile event presided over by Hon. Amelia Kyambadde, the Minister for Trade in Uganda together with Carrefour and Majid Al Futtaim executives.