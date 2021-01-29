The National Unity Platform (NUP) women’s league leader and Kassanda District Woman Member of Parliament elect, Flavia Kalule Nabagabe has said that their principal Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine will be president come May this year.

Bobi Wine lost the election to incumbent Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni who polled 6,042898votes representing 58.38% against Bobi’s 35.08% (3631437 votes).

However, while appearing on NBS TV’s frontline show, Nabagabe stated that Bobi Wine won the elections and according to them (NUP), he will be the president when the inauguration happens in May and will occupy the State House.

“I need the NRM government to know that Ugandans did not vote them back. The NRM used intimidation and rigging to return themselves into power,” she said.

“The NRM need to know that our insistence and persistence to return the rightful president into State House is on, we have bot yet given up because we have evidence and proof to reveal to the world that our president won and we will get him back into State House,” she added.

According to Nabagabe, who is also a member of parliament elect, by May, the NUP will be in government.

“I guarantee you, by May we (NUP) are going to be in government because we have the rightful president,” she maintained.