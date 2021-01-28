StarTimes Uganda Premier League defending champions, Vipers Sports Club have announced the signing of striker Yunus Ssentamu on a two-year deal.

The striker who played for St Mary’s Kitende and Vipers SC before his move to DR Congo’s AS Vita in 2014 and later CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), llves (Finland) and later KF Tirana (Albania) didn’t have a club by the time Vipers signed him.

“Everyone knows the special relationship l have with this club and it has always felt like home to me. My desire to win is still the same and l look forward to the opportunity to help the team achieve. I am excited for this next chapter of my career,” Ssentamu said after penning a two year contract at Kitende.

Vipers coach, Fred Kajoba said the player will be useful to the team’s efforts to retain the league they won last season.

“l know Sentamu’s personality very well and l know he will add alot of value and fire power upfront,”Kajoba said.

Ssentamu will wear the number 12 shirt, previously worn by Rahmat Ssenfuka and Rashid Toha (who will wear number 35).