The local musician Sheebah Karungi has expressed happiness and joy after being listed as one of the performers at the forthcoming MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs)

This much anticipated event will be making its debut in Uganda on February 20, 2020 in Kampala.

Karungi will be performing alongside other African Stars including Wizkid (Nigeria), Khaligraph Jones (Kenya), Calema (Sao Tome and Principle), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) Suspect 95 (Ivory Coast).

Upon hearing the good news, Sheebah rushed to her social media platforms to share the good news with the fans.

“I am beyond honoured to be one of the performing artists on the MTV MAMA Awards 2021. This is a dream come true and thank you MTV MAMAs for choosing me and believing in me,”she wrote.

Sheebah said she can’t wait to be on that stage entertaining such a diverse audience and performing along side other great artistes.

“My people and my fans you know I wouldn’t be where I am at today without your love and support. So you know I’m going to represent Uganda heavily on that stage,”she noted.

She urged all her fans to continue voting for her.

“Let’s continue rising up,voting , and bring those two awards home. Love you all and i can’t wait for this day,”she said.

Sheebah was nominated in the category of the Best Female and Best Ugandan Act.