MultiChoice Uganda has announced an offer for existing and new subscribers on Showmax .

Showmax is an online video entertainment service (www.showmax.com/) that offers unlimited video content ranging from; series, movies, kids’ shows, sports, blockbusters among others.

“We are excited about the Showmax discount offer that is designed to give our viewers value beyond what they have subscribed for,” Joan Kizza Semanda the Public Relations and Communications Manager for MultiChoice Uganda noted.

“The new offer will give customers three months worth of screen-time for the price of 1 month’s subscription (3-for-1) across Showmax Mobile, Showmax Standard, and Showmax Pro for both Mobile and Standard devices.”

She noted that subscribers on Showmax Mobile will get 3 month’s subscription access at shs 15,200 instead of 45,600 , whereas standard accounts will pay shs30,300 and not the usual shs 90,900, while Showmax Mobile Pro will go for shs 33,600 as opposed to shs 100,800.

Showmax Pro subscription will be at shs67,200 for 3 months, giving a subscriber savings worth shs 134,400 for the period.

“I encourage our customers to make the most of this 3 for 1 offer while it lasts to enjoy the new era of great video entertainment in the comfort of your living room or while you are on the go – anytime, anywhere,” Kizza noted.

The promotion, she said will run until the March,31, 2021 and it is for Showmax Standard, Showmax Mobile, Showmax Pro and Showmax Pro Mobile subscription plans and applies for both recurring and non-recurring billing methods signed up for by the subscriber.