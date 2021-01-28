Cabinet has directed Makerere University and all other government institutions to instal fire hydrant points within their premises that will be used by the fire brigade to combat future fires.

According to the resolutions from a meeting that sat on Monday 25, January 2021, cabinet decided to implement some of the recommendations on the investigation of the fire outbreak at Makerere University main building in September 2020.

Key among the recommendations was that the university and all government institutions should be prepared to combat fires in case of an outbreak in the future.

“Makerere University and other government Institutions should ensure installation of fire hydrant points for use by the fire brigade and the university should put in place a proper health and safety system as per the Occupational Safety and Health Act,” cabinet announced.

In order to prevent future fires at Makerere University, cabinet also stated that a firefighting truck should be permanently stationed at the university grounds, electrical installations in all old buildings at the university be revamped, CCTV cameras be installed and two electricians with at least an ordinary diploma in Electrical Engineering and installation permits be recruited.

Cabinet also resolved that the National Building Review Board should have its capacity enhanced for it to be able to monitor buildings across the country for timely detection and deterioration.

Other resolutions

Cabinet approved the proposal to borrow up to $ 31.64 million from African Development Fund to finance the mechanisms and mitigate the social and economic impact of Covid-19.