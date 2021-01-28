The Electoral Commission has released the final tally of the just concluded 2021 presidential elections in which National Unity Platform’s votes have gone up to 35.08%.

According to the EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, the final results released on Thursday, Museveni got 6,042898votes representing 58.38% from 5,851,037 votes (58.64%) that had earlier been announced whereas Kyagulanyi who came second has seen his percentage increase from the initial 34.83(3,475,298 votes) to 35.08% (3631437 votes).

“The commission wishes to inform Ugandans that results from 83 polling stations with a total number of 54357 registered voters were not included in the final tally,”Byabakama said.

He noted that the results were excluded due to allegations of ballot stuffing that gave rise to violence and destruction of the voting materials at the polling stations, grabbing of polling materials during the polling process, and declaration forms missing in the envelopes and the metallic black box among other reasons.

Explaining the earlier declaration over two weeks ago, Byabakama said the provisional results accounted for 96.47% polling stations across the country, a number permissible under the law.

“The declaration met the legal requirements of section 57(4) of the Presidential Elections Act which provides that a candidate shall be declared as president if he / she has obtained more than 50% of the valid cast votes at the election,” he said.

He added that the commission also considered the fact that the difference in votes obtained by the leading candidates (Museveni) and first runner up(Kyagulanyi) would not have a significant effect on the final results even if all the votes from the remaining polling stations were added to the first runner up.