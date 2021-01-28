Educationists have asked government to reconsider it’s decision of postponing full reopening of schools for another three months saying this will greatly affect learners.

President Museveni in a letter this week advised schools to wait for another three months before they can open to allow students back due to Covid-19.

Institutions of higher learning were advised to proceed with online classes until a decision is made by the president.

The information comes at a time when some universities have already opened up while others preparing to resume.

Hajjati Zaujja Ndifuna, an educationist and teacher said schools’ reopening is not about earning but it is about the future of the children.

It is more dangerous for children to be in the community. Redundancy is the worst devil, children are redundant.There are so many dangers they are exposed to because of the long stay at home,”Ndifuna said during NBS TV Morning Breeze Show.

She said schools should reopen because the phased reopening that started with the candidates has been a success.

“The pilot we did gives us a lot of confidence that we can have the next phase. Just like learning on radio and TV, online learning is not viable. Most homes don’t have electricity, [internet data] is expensive,”said Ndifuna.

She said that even government had lost out because a number of businesses that support schools are in limbo.