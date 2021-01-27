Police have started an investigation into the shooting of a boda boda rider that happened yesterday in Entebbe.

The deceased was identified as Eric Kyeyune.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, they received Information from a medical officer attached to Emmanuel Medical Clinic, Entebbe municipality that Kyeyune was shot by a yet to be identified person.

Onyango said that he was rushed to Emmanuel Medical Clinic where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“It is alleged that the incident happened at Entebbe Central market, where the deceased is believed to have been part of the riotous mob who were protesting a declaration by the Wakiso returning officer in the race for Entebbe municipality,” Onyango said.

Fabrice Rulinda, an independent, was declared the winner of the Monday mayoral elections.

Onyango stated that this was to the dismay of the electorates who were sure the NRM flag bearer, Mutebi Michael had sailed through as per the provisional results at the divisional electoral offices.

“Police and its sister forces engaged the rioters.The body was taken to city mortuary for postmortem and inquiries are ongoing,”he noted.