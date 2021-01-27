By Kato Mpanga

Have you ever thought about why the company or organisation you work for has a vision for its future, yet you do not have one for your life?

In this article, I am going to give a short story regarding vision. Thereafter, I will state why you need to have a vision for your life, and how to create one. After that, I will highlight the areas of your life which your vision needs to cover. Finally, I will conclude.

One day, a farmer found an egg in an abandoned eagle’s nest. He took the egg to his farm and put it in the nest of one of his hens. The egg hatched, and the baby eagle grew up with the other chickens. It moved around the farm, scratching the ground for grain.

It lived its life within the farm and rarely looked up. One morning when it had grown very old, it looked up and saw a beautiful sight of an eagle flying high in the sky. On seeing this, it said to itself, “If only I had been born an eagle”.

Having a vision inspires action. It helps you to know your priorities in life. Having a vision helps you to overcome the challenges of life.

To create a vision for your life, firstly, identify where you want to be in the long term, say, in 5/10 years. Secondly, write down a vision statement. Thirdly, identify how you are going to achieve your vision. Fourthly, write down a plan. Fifthly, take action. Lastly, be realistic and willing to adjust.

You need have a vision for your personal and professional life.

In conclusion, do not be like that eagle by waiting until towards the end of your life to reach out for your vision. Do not be blinded by your current circumstances. Set out your vision and take action to achieve it.

Kato Mpanga is a UK Lawyer and Speaker

@KatoMpanga

[email protected]