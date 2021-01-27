President Museveni has lashed out at some Ugandans who are threatening to cause violence in the wake of the elections saying he is ready to deal with them.

Museveni made the remarks while officiating the 35th NRM day celebrations at State House Entebbe yesterday.

He warned against engaging in sectarian politics describing the act as pseudo ideology, desperate, shallow and rubbish.

Mosingnor Charles Kasibante who represented the Archbishop of Kampala diocese Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga at this function congratulated President Museveni upon his re-election for the sixth term.

He asked him to allow Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine to move freely within the country.

Museveni who congratulated Ugandans upon having a peaceful election disclosed that an audit will be carried out on the performance of the Biometric voter verification machines that were used to deter multiple voting in the just concluded elections.