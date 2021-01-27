President Museveni has advised schools to wait for another three months before they can open to allow students back.
The president’s message was carried in a circular from the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), in which they advised schools to proceed with online classes until a decision is made from the president.
“The president has guided that all Higher Education Institutions should continue studying online for at least another 3 months. This is so as to enable government find a lasting solution,” a statement from NCHE reads in part.
NCHE emphasized the directive that no schools should be open as yet until a decision is made.
The information comes at a time when Universities have already opened up.
Kyambogo University students have already reported for work with others already in internship positions waiting to resume school on Monday.
