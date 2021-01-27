President Museveni has summoned NRM MPs to a meeting tomorrow at State House Entebbe to ostensibly discuss the aftermath of the 2021 elections.

According to a WhatsApp message sent by the Office of the Chief Whip to NRM MPs that was seen by The Nile Post, all MPs are expected to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test before the meeting.

“Good afternoon colleagues. I have been directed to inform you that there shall be an NRM caucus meeting on Thursday 28th at State House Entebbe. Compulsory Covid-19 testing will be conducted at Parliament, starting today [Wednesday] at 2pm,” read part of the message.

We have been told that top on the agenda will be a discussion of the party’s dismal performance in Buganda and Busoga sub regions.

NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine swept votes in Buganda where a number of senior NRM politicians, including the vice president where shown the exit.

The caucus is also expected to discuss parliamentary business including pending bills.