CHAN 2020: Uganda 2-5 Morocco

Uganda Cranes on Tuesday evening exited the 2020 Africa Nation Championship (CHAN) after losing to Morocco in their last Group C game.

Despite being eliminated at the same stage by the same team in 2014, Tuesday’s defeat by the Cranes rather came in a humiliating fashion after losing 5-2.

Johnathan McKinstry’s boys who came into the game with an aim of maximum point to enable the team proceed to the quarter-finals drew the first blood, 25 minutes into the game, thanks to Ibrahim Orit.

The Cranes players were energized by the goal after realizing they could finish the job but their joy only lasted 20 minutes after the referee pointed to the spot in the additional minutes of the first half after Mustafa Mujuzi handled the ball in the area.

Ayoub El Kaabi did no mistake to put the ball into the back of the net for the equalizer but the following minutes of the game were a nightmare for the Ugandan team that was always on the receiving end.

In the second half, goalkeeper Charles Lukwago shipped in four more goals as the Moroccans ran riot against the Cranes.

Saidi Kyeyune scored a goal in the 84th minute with another trademark strike but this only worked to console the team that had earlier been humiliated with a rain of goals.

The humiliating loss meant that Uganda had got eliminated from CHAN for the fifth time, having won only one game in the five editions the team has participated in.

It was more humiliating when neighbours Rwanda beat Togo to qualify for the quarter-finals being coached by former assistant to McKinstry.