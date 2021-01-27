The Minister for Internal Affairs Gen.Jeje Odongo, and the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola have warned of a “disastrous” ending for some politicians especially those who lost in the just concluded presidential elections for fanning violence.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, both government officials hailed the successful 2021 elections that they said were peaceful.

“Prior to elections there were fears by the population about the safety of the elections but we assured you they would be successful. Today it is almost two weeks since we held the elections and you will agree with me we had very peaceful elections save for isolated minor criminal acts. I thank Ugandans for heeding to our appeal to keep peace. I thank security agencies for maintaining the peace. It is our cardinal constitutional duty to do so but doesn’t harm to say thank you for doing your job well,”Odongo said.

The Inspector-General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola noted that it was humbling to see Ugandans vote peacefully in what he termed as the most peaceful election that the country has ever held.

“By all measures, the 2021 general election in Uganda will go down in history as one of the most successful and peaceful elections. Despite the anticipated threats of Plan B threats of violence by radicalized groups promoting hate speech and rhetoric, Ugandans were pleased with our security posture across the country and turned out in record numbers to cast their votes,”Ochola said.

Disgruntled presidential candidates warned

National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi who came second with f 3,475,298 votes which amounted to 34.83% of the total votes recently protested the election results whose process he said was marred with irregularities.

“Gen Museveni should have left that office by yesterday but because he is trying to hoodwink Ugandans, he is there. A year is too long for him to be ousted as I speak and tomorrow is too far. I charge you MPs to continue with the move that you are on,” Kyagulanyi said on Tuesday as he met over 50 MPs elected on the NUP ticket.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, without referring to any name, IGP Ochola said some of the presidential candidates in the just concluded election are disgruntled and are making reckless statements but asked that they seek redress from courts of law.

“We are aware of alarming assertions by disgruntled former presidential candidates, that the election was marred with fraud and irregularities. They are spreading false information and disinformation to try to influence public perception and promote hatred,”Ochola said.

“From a security point of view, such unfounded claims have a potential of fanning violence in our communities. We do strongly discourage such acts and do advise the candidates to seek redress before the courts of law.”

The Internal Affairs Minister described the statements as being disastrous and asked perpetrators to desist from the same.

“I want to encourage those isolated few elements that may have any ulterior motives that they should not attempt to disturb our peace because such an attempt may be disastrous for them. We must now focus our attention away from elections to the tasks and jobs at hand to build and develop our country,”Odongo said.