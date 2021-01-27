President Museveni has said he has no problem reconciling with his enemies, including the opposition.

During the celebrations to mark the 35th January 1986 liberation held at Entebbe State House, Rt Rev.Msgr Charles Kasibante, the Vicar General of the Kampala Archdiocese who represented the Archbishop of Kampala, Dr.Cyprian Kizito Lwanga asked Museveni to consider reconciliation with the opposition.

“Let us promote general reconciliation with each other and with one another. As religious leaders, as a sign of reconciliation, we request that government allows Hon.Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu to have his freedom of expression and movement,”Msgr Kasibante requested.

Speaking in response, Museveni said the idea of reconciliation is welcome since this has been the method of solving things for the NRM.

“Msgr Kasibante, you are preaching to the choir about reconciliation. Reconciliation is our way of doing things. That’s how you find that Idi Amin’s own son is my deputy director of intelligence, Okello Lutwa’s son Oryem is a foreign affairs minister, Amin’s grandson is an MP in my party. Amin’s daughter in law is my minister,”Museveni said on Tuesday.

Museveni, who was a few weeks ago declared the winner of the hotly contested elections noted that he has no problem reconciling with the opposition but noted that he would not allow violence and intimidation of the public by his opponents.

“For us we have no problem but the only thing we cannot tolerate is violence. I ask all Ugandans to forget about violence. Don’t dream about it because it will not work. Forget about threats. They will not work and you are creating blood pressure for yourself for nothing,” he said.

The statements came a few hours after security withdrew from the home of National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi in Magere, Wakiso where troops had laid siege to prevent the former presidential candidate from moving out.

Security had indicated that they were preventing Kyagulanyi from instigating violence among the population as he protests the outcome of the January 14 election.

However, the High Court ruled that the siege at the home of the opposition strongman was illegal and directed that security agencies vacate with immediate effect.

Kyagulanyi has however insisted that his “victory” was robbed but he is yet to challenge the same in courts of law.