Ghana’s longest-serving leader former President Jerry John Rawlings will be buried on Wednesday.

His body has been lying in state since Monday and hundreds of people have taken the opportunity to pay their last respects.

The funeral rituals are taking place with strict enforcement of coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Rawlings died on 12 November at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in the capital, Accra, after a short illness. He was 73 years old.

Credited with maintaining Ghana’s stability, Mr Rawlings led a military regime for over a decade before returning the country to multiparty democracy in 1992.

He also contributed to peace efforts in Liberia and Sierra Leone during the civil wars in the 1990s and most recently was an African Union envoy to Somalia.

He will be remembered as a disciplinarian but also as a leader who cared about the poor.

Source: BBC