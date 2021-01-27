Despite being eliminated at the same stage by the same team in 2014, Tuesday’s defeat by the Cranes rather came in a humiliating fashion after losing 5-2.

Uganda Cranes coach, Johnathan McKinstry has said Cranes was punished for its sill mistakes during their game against Morocco.

Uganda Cranes on Tuesday evening exited the 2020 Africa Nation Championship (CHAN) after losing 5-2 to Morocco in a humiliating fashion in their last group C game.

Speaking shortly after the game, the Cranes Northern Irishman admitted that his team made schoolboy mistakes that they paid for with an exit from the tournament.

“I think it was a fair challenge. We made some mistakes and we got punished as we also started chasing the game,”McKinstry said after the game.

Following the loss, a number of Ugandans especially on social media blasted the team tactician for what they termed as poor tactics since the opening game of the tournament.

Many of the angry fans posted messages accusing McKinstry of putting the Ugandan name “into disrepute.”

However, in his post-match press conference, the tactician noted that the players have gained some experience from the three games played in the tournament.

‘We are pleased with the progress of the players and they have learnt a lot. They now know that when you get to such tournaments you take your chance. They have gained experience and will be better for the future,” he said.