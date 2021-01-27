The former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Dr Kizza Besigye has said Uganda must overcome military rule and impunity of rulers before focusing on policy formulation.

According to Besigye the armed forces must be truly subordinated to civilian authority.

He said Uganda’s political struggle is primarily for freedom, human rights and human dignity, the rule of law, and equal voice and opportunities.

“This struggle must be won before we focus on debating the best policies to develop our country and the persons to spearhead that work,”Besigye wrote.

For the current struggle to be won, Besigye suggested that all oppressed people need to rally, plan and act together.

“When the oppressed see each other as rivals or opponents, they’re doomed.This is a critical hurdle for, especially, political leaders to jump,”he said.

He noted that the “Unity in Diversity” initiative headed by Paul Ssemogerere, the former DP honcho, can be a useful approach to achieve this.

The initiative was launched last year with the aim to unite the opposition before and after the general polls.

“That it’s not a partisan political struggle. The more the better. No Ugandan should shy away from this struggle,”he said.