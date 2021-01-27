The Internal Affairs Minister Gen.Jeje Odong has said investigators are yet to get a breakthrough in the case of the murder of boxer, Zebra Ssenyange.

The national boxing team captain, also known as Mando was gunned down at around 1 am on Wednesday morning by unknown assailants a few metres away from his home in St Francis Zone, Bwaise III Parish in Kawempe division.

Giving his New Year message, President Yoweri Museveni apologized for the death that he attributed to security agencies that he didn’t mention.

“I specifically decided to take on his case and I have so far found out he was killed by security personnel. I am very sorry, so sorry about this. I will bring my entire findings to the knowledge of the family. I am very sorry,”Museveni said early this month.

However, on Monday, the Internal Affairs Minister was tasked by journalists to give an update about the investigations but he said almost a month later, there is no headway in the case.

“Investigations sometimes take a bit of time and we would like to inform you that investigations into the matter are still continuing. It would be wrong to rush and come out with wrong analysis,”Odongo said.

“In order for justice to be dispensed, we must be able to go step by step. It is true the president accepted responsibility it was security agencies. We are trying to investigate who it was in security agencies to take responsibility.”

Police in 2018 started a process of fingerprinting of all guns in which a fired bullet or casing are analysed for scratches under the microscope and the markings, just like for fingerprints are unique to each weapon.

The fingerprinting process involves firing various guns in a controlled area and each gun’s unique print is captured, recorded and stored and in case of any shooting, the bullet shell is picked by investigators and analysed to find out the details of the gun used and its current owner.

When the Internal Affairs Minister asked of what happened to the process, the Police Director in charge of operations, AIGP Edward Ochom was quick to jump to the defence of his boss.

“Firearms that were tested are those of Police, private security organisations and individuals but not all fire arms. The exercise is still continuing. Unless you want to insinuate the firearm that killed is one of those tested,”Ochom said.

The Minister added that the investigators are still trying to get to be bottom of the puzzle before coming up with answers.

Ssenyange’s gruesome shooting and President Museveni’s admissions left many questions unanswered on the motive of the boxer’s killers.

A number of people have since claimed that the death was linked to a deal gone bad.