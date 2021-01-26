The National Resistance Movement (NRM) secretary general, Justine Kasule Lumumba, has asked Ugandans to refrain from making statements which may cause divisions among the population.

In a statement, Lumumba said victors in the elections are now responsible for all those who voted for and against them advising Ugandans to stop telling one another how they voted.

“It is advisable to restrain ourselves from making divisive comments and restrain ourselves from expounding on the president’s comments [on the voting patterns] without in-depth analysis or accurate information from him to avoid quoting him out of context,”she advised.

As a party, Lumumba said they shall retreat and conduct an in-depth analysis of the campaigns and results .

“It’s important to have a common stand as a party to explain election results so that we can plan for a better 2026. Individual opinions and explanations used by some leaders to suit their situations could injure the party and Uganda as a country,”she noted.

“For everything there is a season, there is time for everything; A time to plant and a time to weed and harvest what is planted, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to politic and a time to work and deliver on promises and pledges to the public.”

She said NRM pledged to work for and with everyone noting that President Museveni clearly stated readiness to dialogue with anyone unconditionally.

“We intend to implement our manifesto to the letter and the public can hold us accountable on our manifesto since it’s the social contract we made with the Ugandans irrespective of political affiliation,”she said.