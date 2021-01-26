National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has warned his party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) against betraying their voters.

Kyagulanyi also spoke to the media for the first time since the January 14th polls, after which he was put under house arrest for close to eleven days until yesterday when the court-ordered the military to vacate his premises.

The meeting was held at his home in Magere on Tuesday morning and it started with the NUP former presidential candidate speaking to the 61 NUP MPs-Elect from various constituencies.

In his speech, Kyagulanyi told the elected legislators that they have to be mindful of the needs of the people who elevated them and make sure that the voice of the supporters is represented in the 11th Parliament.

“The regime is going to give you money. You must have heard Museveni saying that he is going to finish our group. He is going to give you a Ministerial position and if you refuse, they will intimidate and arrest you, but please comrades, do not disappoint our people,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi said that now than never before, this generation has a generational task to bring an end to the 35-year-old rule of President Yoweri Museveni and urged the elected MPs not to get comfortable in their positions.

“We have a duty as a generation and you are the commanders. People chose you because they saw hope in you. I want all of you to be Kyagulanyis wherever you are,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi added that he has a lot to share with the elected MPs without the presence of the media and that they will be engaged about their next phase in the struggle.

Commenting on the recently concluded Presidential polls where Kyagulanyi finished second with 34% in comparison to President Museveni’s 58% according to the results that were read by the Electoral Commission boss, Justice Simon Byabakama, the NUP former presidential candidate re-affirmed that he won the election and that he will exploit all legal and non-violent means to challenge the results in the coming days.