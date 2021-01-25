Police have said they will duly vacate National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi’s home as directed by court but will continue surveillance on him.

The High Court in Kampala earlier on Monday ruled that it is illegal for security including the army and police personnel to continue confining Kyagulanyi at his home indefinitely and directed their withdrawal.

Responding to the same, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said whereas they have not yet received the ruling, they will abide by the orders to vacate Kyagulanyi’s home.

“Although we have not obtained a copy of the ruling, as a law-abiding institution and one that upholds the law, we are going to abide by the ruling. The security detail will vacate the home of Hon.Kyagulanyi,”Enanga said on Monday.

The state had argued that the confinement was meant to stop him from instigating riots in protest of the outcome of the elections but also to prevent him from breaking the law when he organizes processions to violate the Coronavirus guidelines put in place by government.

The High Court on Monday dispelled the claims, saying there is no evidence to prove them, the judge noting that if the claims are legit, Kyagulanyi should be arraigned before courts of law.

“These are all serious allegations of grave offences and it would be proper to follow the due process of the law in regards all the allegations made against the applicant. The due process has been defined as conducting criminal proceedings against the applicant.

However, on Monday, the police spokesperson said they would not challenge the ruling but noted they would continue surveillance on Kyagulanyi.

“We shall maintain surveillance to ensure he doesn’t break the law. We have to ensure security is maintained since it is our prerogative to ensure we detect and prevent crime,” the police mouthpiece noted.

He noted the surveillance would ensure Kyagulanyi doesn’t instigate violence among the public.

Enanga however asked Kyagulanyi to abide by the court directive to ensure he follows the Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures.