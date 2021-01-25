Presidential Advisor on youth affairs, Jeniffer Nakangubi alias full figure has threatened to leave the National Resistance Movement (NRM) over what he calls unfair treatment.

In a leaked WhatsApp audio that has received by NBS UNCUT, Full Figure said that NRM party officials left her out on the election victory party of President Yoweri Museveni despite all that she has done for the party, which is unfair.

“These people are are really bad, They welcomed President Museveni in Kampala but did not invite any of us who were on the frontline. We are part of this victory,” Full figure said.

Full figure said that they used their faces and platforms to campaign for the NRM party chairman and president, which has brought them a lot of enemies and it is sad that NRM is also now sidelining them.

“We were not even paid despite all our work. If this is the case, we are going to come out and make a press conference, we entered this thing without knowing that these people are traitors,” Full figure said.

Full figure advised all pro-NRM bloggers and promoters and come out and speak against the evils in the party.