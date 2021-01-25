The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has urged all higher education institutions not to re-open for the resumption of school programmes for continuing candidates until government issues a directive.

Schools and all high institutions of learning were closed by President Museveni in March last year (2020) as a measure to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

Although these were later re-opened for finalists at all levels, continuing students continue to sit at home with no clear information on when they will resume.

In a later dated January 22nd, 2021 from Prof. Mary Okwakol who is the executive director of the NCHE, all Vice Chancellors of higher education institutions have been urged to halt their plans of re-opening for first year and continuing students.

“As you are well aware, the directives to reopen high education institutions for finalists on health related programmes, and subsequently for all finalists were given by the President of the Republic of Uganda. Accordingly, we await a decision of Government on the way forward regarding re-opening for non finalist classes,” the letter reads in part.

Prof. Okwakol urged all institutions not to re-open until a decision of government on the matter is communicated.

Makerere University had already issued plans to re-open, with its freshers asked to report on January 30th, 2021.

Following the NCHE notice, the university said in a separate letter that their programme was only tentative as they continue to wait for government decision.

Makerere University however noted that they are ready to open safely for all students.