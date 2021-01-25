As Ugandans across the country wind up the exercise of choosing their leaders at different levels, NRM, national treasurer, Rosemary Namayanja has said the Party has continued to consolidated its dominance in the various positions up for grabs.

Party leaders on Sunday afternoon came out to chest thump during their weekly press conference after s scooping over 60% seats in the just concluded local council elections.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters in Kampala, Namayanja said the party has continued to smoothly sail through all leadership positions from presidential to parliamentary and now local council elections.

“We thank you all for giving us victory in both presidential and parliamentary elections. You have also showed us support in elections for district chairpersons, city mayors and councillors,” Namayanja said.

She said that preliminary results received so far indicate that the NRM ha has scooped 85 of the 134 districts for district LC5 chairpersons elections.

Namayanja said this translated to 63.4%.

According to the results from the 134 out of 146 districts, 23 are independents representing 17.2% majority of which are NRM leaning. NUP had 11 seats which is 8.2%, FDC 7 seats which translates into 5.2%, UPC 5 seats which is 3.7%, DP 2 seats which is 1.5% and ANT 1 seat which is 0.7%.

“These being the party’s preliminary results, we are waiting to compare with the Electoral Commission results as the tallying concludes,” Namayanja said.

She added that the party had compiled 82% of results for directly elected district councillors.

“Out of 1,732 seats that we have got, the NRM has won 1,293 seats which translate into 74.7% of district councillors countrywide. And given that we are still at 82% and these being preliminary results, we shall get the full details when compilation ends,” she told journalists.

Today Ugandans will elect the municipality councillors and mayors.

She thanked Ugandans for entrusting the NRM with the leadership of the country for 2021-2026 and rallied the party supporters to ensure that during this process they comply with standard operating procedures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.