A total of 56 municipalities and city divisions across the country will today go into polls to elect their leaders at various levels.

According to a statement by the Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, the municipalities and city divisions will elect their chairpersons, directly elected councilors and women councilors in today’s polls.

“Voting shall be by universal adult suffrage, and shall take place at all polling stations in the respective municipalities and city divisions across the country, beginning at 7:00 am till 4:00pm. Thereafter, counting of votes and declaration of results shall take place,”Byabakama said.

“All persons participating in the elections shall be required to comply with guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission in accordance with the government and Ministry of Health measures against the spread of COVID-19.This includes observing social distancing, hand washing, and wearing of masks.”

The newly created municipalities and cities will also for the first time participate in a general election.