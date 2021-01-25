Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has questioned why security continues to curtail the movement of NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, if the NRM won the January 14 election free and square.

Following the January,14 election, security surrounded Kyagulanyi’s home in a move that has been described as one meant to stop him from instigating riots in protest of the outcome of the elections.

However today, court ruled that police deployment at Kyagulanyi should be withdrawn. Police said it would vacate the home but will closely monitor his movements/

While appearing on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze Show, Lukwago expressed his disappointment towards President Museveni’s tactics of holding power by using all means to disable his opponents.

“Why don’t you allow Kyagulanyi to go back to his normal business if you didn’t rig? Does the new reality exclude Kyagulanyi, Nubian Li, Eddy Mutwe, and the rest? Lukwago queried.

Lukwago claimed that Justice Simon Byabakama,the chairperson Electoral Commission was used as a loudspeaker to announce results he did not tally adding that most of them were doctored in favour of the incumbent.

“The NRM losers have always lost, but the system has always helped them. This time it was a scientific election, and people were vigilant. It was extremely difficult for them to rig. The only person that was helped was Museveni,”said Lukwago.

Regarding the voting pattern in Buganda region, Lukwago said people had their reasons including the fact that they view Kyagulanyi as their son.

“The people of Kiruhura voted for him(Museveni) because he is the son of the soil. People vote the way they do because of so many factors, and tribe is one of them,” Lukwago said.

“Museveni said he was rigged out in 1980. Why didn’t he wait for five years instead of going to the bush?”Lukwago asked.