Robert Amsterdam, the International lawyer and comrade to National Unity Platform (NUP) Presidential Flagbearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine, feels he has so much power around him that everything in Uganda should happen as and when it pleases him.

Amsterdam who ran to the rescue of Bobi Wine following the Arua debacle two years ago, and together they went waving hands to different media houses to exhibit the ‘extreme’ torture against the singer cum politician, forever feels Uganda now should be his bargain price for such a ‘favour’.

Following the sessions with all clans of media houses in the West, Amsterdam continued to rally so-called friends on his Twitter handle for whatever he feels should be a leveller against Uganda, while using Bobi Wine as his highest bet odd.

A few days before the election, he came out bragging how he had applied to the International Criminal Court to have incumbent Yoweri Museveni looked into.

The plan was later echoed by Bobi Wine albeit in a jocular manner when he maintained they are looking forward to having Museveni yanked immediately he lands anywhere outside Uganda.

Bobi Wine’s statement and behaviour were in one way saying that he may be walking with Amsterdam but there are certain steps he is not okay with but lacks an option out.

Now latest is Amsterdam with his clique are so much interested in seeing that Uganda does not host the MTV awards, their reason again being- Bobi Wine!

For Amsterdam, his colleagues Steny Hoyer, Jeffrey Smith, Juliet Ibrahim and Kenneth Roth, Ugandans should not see the sun, should not go to the beach, no rain should be seen, there should be nothing good coming through unless Bobi Wine is okay.

To them, Uganda should be stuck, and we should all roll in hell, provided they still hold Bobi Wine’s conscience!

Indeed, if Amsterdam and crew had the ability to stop the rain in Uganda, they would have summoned for a dry spell under the guise of working ahead of Bobi Wine’s interests.

If Amsterdam had the slightest ability to petition whoever is in charge to have the Nile stop flowing, he would invoke all manners of hashtags and friends; “Stop the Nile #FreeBobiWine”.

We are also lucky that the eclipse happened a few years back, but he would be right there to sabotage it, sending whoever can to stand in the way of the sun and another to hijack the moon, until certain things run well in his script.

We are also lucky he has less to do with the supply of oxygen, otherwise, we would be under serious pressure regarding what is happening to Bobi Wine lately, or else, he would be calling for its extinction to Uganda.

It is not correct for Bobi Wine to be held at his home without his will, it is not right for journalists to be maimed and harmed by security operatives while they go about their duties.

It is not right that people are getting kidnapped and held incommunicado, it is not right that those being held are not being taken to courts of law and all need to be condemned in the highest sense of the word.

However, it is completely not right for Amsterdam and his cohort to collect all their egos and dump them on us, to the extent that we should only get that which is okay with them, and only enjoy that which they have decided as and when Bobi Wine is catered for.

There need to be locally driven solutions to such matters without holding all Ugandans hostage with an option of it is either you all help us support Bobi Wine or you all lose whatever has been prepared for you by someone else.

Amsterdam and group are taking 45million people for granted, that they should sit on Twitter with a number of their white friends and call for anything to happen or not happen here!

To them, they think those who are interested in Bobi Wine and those that did not vote him or do not have an interest in politics should sit, wait on them to say: “Here is the MTV Awards, enjoy” and then tomorrow say: “No, Bobi Wine is under arrest, therefore no rain should come your way,”.

It is absurd, that these have found a group of Ugandans abroad and a few here who find it worthy to continue clapping them on, as they massage their egos to make them imagine they are a small gods reigning supreme over what should be the flow of Ugandan governance!

It is for that matter that I ask Amsterdam and group, that as they continue looking out for the interests of Bobi Wine and around him, which is entirely okay and I support it, they should let Ugandans Be.

For God and My Country

The writer is a civil servant.