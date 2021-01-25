The main trial of the former leader of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Jamil Mukulu will today kick off in Luzira prison.

The International Crimes Division of the High Court in 2019 gave a green light to the Director of Public prosecutions to proceed with Mukulu’s trial and 37 others on charges related to terrorism after the charges were confirmed.

A notice by the judiciary on Sunday indicated that Justice Michael Elubu will lead a panel of three judges who will also include Justices Moses Mukiibi,Suzan Okalany to hear the case to be held in Luzira prison.

“Access to the trial at the prison will be restricted to advocates and witnesses in conformity to Covid-19 guidelines,” a statement by the International Crimes Division of the High Court said.

“Members of the press, relatives and the general public can follow the proceedings via a video link in court room one at the judiciary headquarters.”

Charges

Jamilu Mukulu is jointly charged with 34 other suspects and charged with murder, terrorism, murder, aggravated robbery, aiding terrorism, crimes against humanity, attempted murder and belonging to a terrorist organisation, among others.

Evidence provided by the Director of Public Prosecutions against the group indicates that Mukulu is the leader of Allied Democratic Forces and Salaf Muslim community in Uganda who would give orders to his 34 co-suspects to carry out raids and commit murders to other Muslim communities with whom they had disagreements in ideologies on which direction to face while carrying out prayers.

The evidence also indicates that some Muslims were praying facing the Northern direction towards the Kibra while others would pray facing the south and that it is this religious conflict opportunity that Mukulu’s ADF which is based in the UK, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and DRC explored to make recruits, training and acquire guns and finances to advance its political ideologies.

Among the prominent murders Mukulu and his group are accused of carrying out are that of two sheikhs including Daktur Muwaya and Yunus Abubakar Mandanga in Mayuge and Bugiri districts respectively and the murder of 2 police officers Muzamir Babale and Karim Tenywa from Bugiri police station.

The group is also said to have robbed guns, ammunition, a gold weighing machine, millions of money and attempting to take away the lives of many people.

Prosecution also contends that Mukulu his group committed these offenses in various districts including Kampala, Wakiso, Mayuge , Budaka and Mbale among others and that the indiscriminate attacks instilled fear in the public to influence it for either social, political, economic or religious aims.

The prosecution intends to rely on several exhibits including explosives, literature related to activities of ADF, car number plates, confession statements of some of the suspects which will be availed during trial.

Mukulu, was arrested in 2015 in Tanzania before being extradited back to Uganda.