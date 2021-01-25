Police have asked National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi to challenge the outcome of the January presidential election in courts of law rather than talking about it on social media and other media channels.

Kyagulanyi, who came second with 34.83% of the total votes last week said he won the January 14 elections and urged his supporters to resist the Electoral Commission (EC) declarations.

“These and many other irregularities and fraudulent actions for which we have overwhelming evidence prove one thing – this has been the most fraudulent election in the history of this country. It is certainly ten times more fraudulent than the 1980 elections which (President) Museveni hinged on to go to the bush and start a war,” Kyagulanyi said during a facebook live on Friday.

“We, therefore, categorically and unequivocally reject the results manufactured by (President) Museveni’s operatives and read by Mr Byabakama because they do not in any way represent what the people of Uganda chose on the 14th of January 2021. We call upon the people of Uganda to reject this mockery.”

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said it makes no sense for Kyagulanyi to continue alleging that the election had irregularities when he has not challenged the same.

“The challenge we get is some candidates and parties have continued to claim vote rigging and don’t agree with Electoral Commission results. We want to urge all those claiming there were irregularities in polls that instead of distorting figures and coming up with conspiracy theories, they should file petition in court instead of duping Ugandans,”Enanga said.

The Police mouthpiece noted that it is now nine days since the declaration of the January 14 polls and that all those wishing to petition against the outcome have only six days left.

According to Enanga, the best thing would be putting the words in action by going to court, other than making blanket statements.

“Since the declaration of the president, they have gone to radios and other media platforms. Some have released a video from the U-vote app to show Kyagulanyi won in most places. It is now nine days since the president was announced but they have not gone to court. Instead of making interpretations of the results, it is better you organize this evidence and go to court. It will prove your allegations. Simply claiming an irregularity without challenging it remains cheap talk and sloganeering,” he said.