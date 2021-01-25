The National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine,has accused government of arresting his supporters over Declaration of Results Forms.

According to Bobi Wine on Thursday last week armed men moving in a minibus (drone) vehicle with concealed private number plates raided the working place of one of his supporters at Nasser Road.

“This is brother Kagimu Umar Jim, a very committed comrade. Like any young other Ugandan looking for survival in our harsh economy, Kagimu has worked in the printing business for some years. He has been printing People Power and NUP materials, including posters and fliers,”he said.

Bobi Wine said they suspected him of having some of their DR Forms adding that he was violently arrested in a manner that violates his freedom.

“His family says he is being held at Mbuya military barracks. Kagimu becomes the fifth person targeted by the regime over DR Forms,”he noted.

According to Bobi Wine, to date, over 8000 copies have been confiscated by security operatives from leaders and agents.

“Having lost the election resoundingly, Museveni is trying to kill all the evidence. But the evidence is all over. Kagimu is one of the thousands of young people languishing in military jails and other prisons, simply for working for good governance,”he said.

Bobi Wine said they will continue to gather evidence of vote rigging, ballot stuffing, violence by security operatives and alteration of DR forms among others.

There was no immediate response from the government over the matter.