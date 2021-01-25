The Consumers Guide Magazine has launched the 2021 edition of the Consumer Choice Awards (CAAs) which shall be happening on Wednesday March 31 in Kampala.

Now in their third edition, The CCAs recognise business excellence and companies that make earnest efforts in keeping the customer’s best interest in mind while making products and services.

The CCAs recognise business excellence by conducting statistically a comprehensive and objective, accurate, independent market research survey, to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence for the quality of their service, value, professionalism, and integrity.

Voting for the 2021 edition of the awards was officially launched in a press conference held on Friday 22nd January, 2021 at the Golf Course Hotel in Kampala.

Bari Salim, the editor-in-chief of the Consumer Guide Magazine, told journalists that entertainment and personalities will be considered in the next edition of the awards and that this something being considered as the they try to expand the list of nominated companies.

According to Salim, the reason why companies within the entertainment industry have been ignored recently is to be able to downsize on the list of nominees to fit their funding capacity and also meet their initial plan.

“If we were to go that way, we’d be having 300 plus companies now being represented. We would (have to) consider radio, TV and so on of course but for now, since we are an annual event, we shall always see how we can about it,” Bari Salim said.

Salim, however, is open to the idea of having media and even individual personalities nominated in the awards in the future.

The selection process and announcement of finalists of finalists culminate in the CAAs dinner – a gala evening that will convene hundreds of the industry’s brightest luminaries to network, toast to winners and celebrate the companies voted by consumers.

Voting is now open and runs until 5th February 2021 at midnight.

How to vote:

Step 1: Visit the website, vote.consumerschoiceawards.biz

Step 2: Enter your number.

Step 3: Check your phone for a five-digit code to start voting.