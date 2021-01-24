Police in Jinja has switched off two radio stations, Baba FM and Busoga One over allegedly inciting election violence.

Baba FM is owned by Moses Balyeku, the outgoing Jinja West MP whereas 90.6 Busoga One FM is owned by Jinja East MP, Paul Mwiru, who also was defeated in the elections.

They also arrested two employees of Baba FM, Hussein Muyonjo aka Swengere, the comedian and Richard Mutogo a reporter.

They spent a night at Nalufenya detention centre and were charged of inciting violence.

Busoga One was switched off on January 14 while relaying live updates about the provisional results of presidential and parliamentary elections.

Innocent Anyole, the station manager of Busoga One said they are considering suing police for damages since their actions have plunged the radio into financial losses.

“We are regulated by Uganda Communication Commission but we have never received a letter from UCC over the same so this means police acted arbitrarily that’s why we are considering suing them” Anyole told Nile Post

The clamp down of the two major media houses in Busoga has caused tension among media houses and owners with some resorting to self censorship.