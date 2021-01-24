The Uganda People’s Defence Forces(UPDF) has announced the death of Maj.Oliver Zizinga one of the National Resistance Army historicals.

In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, the army spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso announced the Zizinga had passed on at Medipal Hospital in Kololo.

“The UPDF family commiserates with the family of our NRA historical Maj Oliver Zizinga who passed on today at 10:00am at Medipal Hospital Kololo,”Byekwaso tweeted.

“Your struggle to liberate Uganda was not in vain. May the Lord rest her soul in perfect peace.”

Life

Zizinga joined the National Resistance Movement in the early 1980s as a mobiliser doing clandestine work after three of her children had been killed by UNLA soldiers.

She later rose to become one of the three women on the National Resistance Council(NRC).

Together with Gertrude Njuba, Zizinga was in charge of Museveni’s welfare.

“The two of us were put in charge of Museveni’s welfare and there was word in the enemy camp that, “Wherever you saw two women, there you would find Museveni, so, just hit that place hard”. Much as we never went to the battlefield, the two of us ensured the leader of the struggle was safe and healthy,”Zizinga told the Daily Monitor in 2014.

She was one accused of poisoning Museveni and according to the newspaper, such was her pain at the accusation that she cried for three days and attempted to put herself in the line of fire so that she could be killed.

She would later be charged with crying by the High Command.

After the war, she served in the National Resistance Council but later as a presidential adviser.

Zizinga died at the rank of major though she never participated in any battle.