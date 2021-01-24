Following the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary elections, the leader of Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Gen Mugisha Muntu has said that although he didn’t win the elections, he will continue the fight to liberate the country.

Muntu said It is becoming more apparent with every passing day that these elections were deeply flawed and rife with irregularities.

He noted that from ballot stuffing to voter intimidation, it simply impossible for anyone with an ounce of honour to claim the results were credible.

“Far from resolving our problems, these elections plunged us further into crisis. As a party, our flag-bearers experienced several challenges. However, whichever way one slices it and even when adjusted for the true results, it’s clear we did not perform as we had hoped,”Muntu said in a statement issued on Saturday.

He said there are many possible reasons for this and their leadership will be taking stock of the same in the coming weeks.

“Nonetheless, we are proud of the campaign we ran and the message we shared. I was particularly moved by the many Ugandans that supported our policy platform not only financially and logistically, but also with their vote,”he said.

While he might have not garnered the amount of votes he was hoping for, Muntu said he is also cognisant of the fact that he is not the only one that was affected by the highly irregular actions of the state.

“We therefore support all efforts to legally and lawfully contest these results.The party leadership is going to engage in a series of discussions both internally and with sister parties with whom we have working relationships,”he said.