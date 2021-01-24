Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has said that the re-election of President Museveni shows that Ugandans still believe in him to lead them.

He said the election of 313 NRM party members of parliament shows that it’s the most trusted mass party to manage the development of the people at the grassroots.

He made the remarks while speaking during a meeting with NRM leaders from Masaka district who convened at his home in Bulegeya, Kyanamukaka sub county.

Ssekandi, who was defeated in Bukoto Central, thanked the people for the trust and faith they have showed him since he was elected to represent them in the Constituent Assembly, that has seen the area transform rapidly especially due to his spirited efforts to connect grid power to every village.

He said that the development projects that were in the pipeline to boost development in Bukoto Central under his tenure will continue unabated as planned.

He said it was absurd that his opponents were peddling rumours of his death after his loss.

He also clarified that the ambulance which was delivered by the Ministry of Health to Kyanamukaka Health Centre IV will remain in the area since he lobbied it.