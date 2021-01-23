Uganda is on the brink of an early exit from the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament after it was beaten 2-1 by Togo in their second group C game.

Having won only one game in the 13 outings in the tournament for only locally-based players, the Cranes continued with their dismal performance in the game played on Friday evening.

Making four changes to the team that drew their first game against Rwanda’s Amavubi Stars, Uganda wanted nothing less than a point from their second outing but things didn’t go according to plan as the Hawks drew the first blood in Douala.

It was defender Paul Mboowa with a goal into his own net off a cross in at the start of the second half that saw Cranes begin their anguish.

Uganda’s hopes for a good result were however restored three minutes later with a Saidi Kyeyune belter from over 45 yard restored parity in Douala.

However, things were not yet done when the tournament debutants restored their lead only six minutes later to bury Cranes hopes of at least a point from the game.

Speaking shortly after the game, Cranes coach, Johnathan McKinstry was optimistic of the team’s qualification to the next round, despite the bad start.

“If we can reproduce our display showed against Togo especially in the second half and add more quality in the final third we can get a result against Morocco. So when that happens, we will be off to the quarterfinals and aiming forever. I know people are disappointed now as everyone is after a loss but we have to get our heads up and know that we have the quality to go cause Morocco problems,” the Northern Irishman said after the game on Friday.

Uganda is at the rock bottom of group C with just a single point after two games on the table led by Morocco with four points.

The Cranes now need to win their last game against leaders Morocco with a good goal margin but also pray for a draw between second-placed Togo who have three points with Rwanda who are on two points.