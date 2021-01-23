The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has explained why the National Resistance Movement presidential candidate, Yoweri Museveni Kaguta lost in a number of parts in Busoga.

Museveni polled less votes in Buganda and Busoga regions, including losing Kamuli district to National Unity Platform rival Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

However, according to Kadaga, the NRM deserved to lose in Busoga because they have not worked on a number of issues affecting Basoga over a long time.

Among other issues, Kadaga mentioned that the party has not worked on any developments in Busoga despite being in power and enjoying the support of Basoga for over 30 years.

“NRM has constructed only one road in Busoga, just one ever since they came into power, this has annoyed people, “Kadaga stressed.

She also stated that the question of sugarcane growers has never been solved despite deafening cries to the government.

“The people growing sugar cane are crying for markets, they have no one buying their sugarcane,” she said.

She also said that youth are being killed on the lakes citing bad fishing methods and the government has not done anything to help them.

“Many have been killed on the lake, they are not happy,” she said.

Kadaga has come under fire for failure to mobilize for President Museveni in Busoga and instead resort to bickering with others.