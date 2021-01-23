Speaker of parliament and Kamuli woman Member of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has insisted she will be the speaker of parliament again when the new parliament starts business in August.

Kadaga’s comments come at a time when her deputy Jacob Oulanya is gearing up for the same position with claims that there was an arrangement in which Kadaga would give way after serving this term.

However, while appearing on Capital FM’s gang show, Kadaga dismissed any opinions she would be leaving office any time soon.

“I will be speaker again,” Kadaga claimed.

“Do not worry about the mechanics or how, but I will be, “she added.

Initially, a heated meeting of Kadaga, Oulanya, and Museveni failed to resolve the matter after the two parties claimed they would be seeking the speaker position and none was willing to stand down.