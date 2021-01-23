The National Unity Platform former presidential candidate Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said that he won the January 14 elections and urged his supporters to resist the Electoral Commission (EC) declarations.

Speaking in a live Facebook video from his home in Magere which has been under military siege since polling day, Kyagulanyi said that the election was marred with massive irregularities including what he called ‘state-inspired violence, intimidation, and harassment’ of his supporters, himself and ballot stuffing with pre-ticked ballot papers in favour of President Museveni.

Kyagulanyi added that what happened on polling-day, January 14th is ‘an insult to the memory of all those who paid the ultimate price so that democracy reigns in Uganda.”

“These and many other irregularities and fraudulent actions for which we have overwhelming evidence prove one thing – this has been the most fraudulent election in the history of this country. It is certainly ten times more fraudulent than the 1980 elections which (President) Museveni hinged on to go to the bush and start a war, ” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi also claimed victory, saying that despite all the vote-rigging, it was clear to him by 6 pm on the day of voting that Ugandans from across the country had elected him for the presidency and said that he has overwhelming evidence to prove this claim.

“We, therefore, categorically and unequivocally reject the results manufactured by (President) Museveni’s operatives and read by Mr Byabakama because they do not in any way represent what the people of Uganda chose on the 14th of January 2021. We call upon the people of Uganda to reject this mockery,” Kyagulanyi added.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga in his press briefing urged Kyagulanyi to announce that he abandoned the plans he has of rioting if he wants to get out of the house arrest he’s currently embroiled in, but Kyagulanyi said that Ugandans have a duty to demand their victory and therefore urged his supporters to carry non-violent, legal means to express their dissatisfaction.

“We choose non-violent strategies in the pursuit of freedom and democracy. We are committed to non-violence because we despise violence. That is why we are fighting against a violent tyrant,” Kyagulanyi said.

What next?

Kyagulanyi promised to announce to the country” his next step” saying that some of his supporters have advised him against going to court since it will legitimize President Museveni’s reign in an event that he loses the case, while others have urged him to go to court for both present and future preferences.

“The leadership of NUP is in the process of consulting stakeholders but most importantly the common people and in a few days, we shall communicate our decision to the nation,” Kyagulanyi said.