A total of 220 trainees, who had reported for a police training course at Kabalye, Masindi, have been discontinued on medical grounds and falsification of their academic documents.

The police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said in a statement that all trainees underwent very thorough individual medical assessments at the training school.

He noted that it was established that 38 trainees, had medical conditions that could not meet the inherent requirements of the training and the subsequent operational policing roles in the field.

He said they were discontinued.

“An additional 182 trainees, were discontinued after thorough verification of their academic documents. Upon scrutiny, they were found with forged documents, others had less than 4 credits, F9s in English and Mathematics,”said Enanga.

While others were found to be overaged, which automatically ruled them out of the training.

“All the forged academic documents were confiscated and exhibited at Masindi CPS, where investigations were instituted,”he said.

He said the public should know that recruitment into the police is strictly by rule and merit, a process that cannot be compromised.