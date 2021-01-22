President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday made a triumphant entry into Kampala as he returned from his country home in Rwakitura in Kiruhura district following the January, 14 election victory.

Museveni was on Saturday declared the winner of the January, 14 presidential elections having garnered 58.64% of the votes to beat his closest rival and National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi.

The President who was elected for a sixth term in office clad in his campaign trademark yellow shirt was being escorted by the First Lady, Janet Museveni as they made several stopovers in major towns along the Kampala-Mbarara highway.

The convoy which was travelling at a very slow speed was on several occasions forced to stop by supporters who either prostrated or stood infront of his official vehicle forcing him wave at them.

In other towns where the gathering was big, Museveni would stop and use the open roof of his official vehicle to speak to his supporters who were chanting NRM songs.

On several occasions, Museveni’s security details found a hard time to control the supporters who poured into the roads to welcome him.

Message

On the few occasions he stopped, Museveni applauded the supporters for voting him in the just concluded elections but warned them that what they were doing to gather in large numbers was not good for their health.

“Thank you for voting me but I had not known that you had gathered to wait for me. It is not good to gather in such big numbers since you may contract the virus,” he said.

“I won’t talk much here but I will address you later on radio and TV.”

Election

Museveni was declared the winner of the January 14 election to ensure he won the sixth term in office since 1986 when he captured power.

However, despite garnering 58.64% of the votes to beat Kyagulanyi’s 34.8%, the percentage was the lowest since 1996 .

Kyagulanyi has since disputed the January,14 election results saying the polls were marred by several irregularities.

According to analysts, Museveni’s grand entry into Kampala as he returned from his country home in Rwakitura was a statement to doubters of his support.