Following the massive win during the parliamentary elections, the umbrella wave as it has been christened has continued to rage with the latest victim being the Kampala Capital City Authority council.

According to results from the Wednesday polls, the National Unity Platform has won 41 out of the 44 seats for both the directly elected and woman councilors at City Hall.

In terms of percentage, the new party won by 93% to beat the other parties.

The results saw the remaining three seats taken by the Forum for Democratic Change with Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor, Doreen Nyanjura retaining her seat as the Makerere University Woman Councilor.

The other FDC councilor is Olive Namazzi for Nakawa A and Micdad Muganga for Makerere University.

National Resistance Movement(NRM) and the Democratic Party(DP) on the other side didn’t win any seat in the forthcoming term at City Hall.

The results meant that the ruling NRM party has completely been swept out of the political wing of the Kampala Capital City Authority as the opposition continues to strengthen its Kampala base.

The new development means that Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago who has been re-elected to the position and subscribes to FDC will preside over a KCCA council dominated by the National Unity Platform.

“The problems that have bedeviled the institution of KCCA have stemmed from that party(NRM). They stem from Gen.Museveni refusing to accept the verdict of the people,”Lukwago said.

He insisted that he would work with NUP councilors since they are all in opposition with one “common enemy”.