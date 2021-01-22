The state Minister for Lands, Persis Namuganza has told government to start thinking of establishing an affirmative action in Busoga Sub-region if the ruling Party NRM is to regain its support in the area.

Namuganza, who bounced back in Bukono County in the 11th Parliament, said unless government addresses the issue of poverty in the Busoga sub-region through a special affirmative action, the NRM’s support in the area is likely to decline further in future.

Buganda, Ankole and Busoga, the three most populous in the country, have been Museveni’s strongholds accounting for 70% of his support in the previous elections.

However in the January 14 polls, Museveni lost heavily in Buganda and won in only three districts (Namutumba, Buyende and Kaliro) out of the 11 in Busoga, registering his worst performance in the sub region.

Namuganza attributed the declining support of NRM in Busoga Sub-region to the increasing poverty in the area in addition to the absence of market for the surplus sugarcane.

She also noted that the unending political fights amongst the NRM senior cadres in Busoga affected the NRM performance as the leaders concentrated more on fighting each other than mobilising for the party.

She called upon government to start thinking of establishing an affirmative action in Busoga Sub-region that will handle the issue of poverty if the NRM is to regain its support in the area.

Namuganza said a special ministry for Busoga should be set up to focus on planning and following up the implementation of all government programs.