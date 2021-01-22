The outgoing Aruu South county MP Samuel Odonga Otto is said to be in critical condition and admitted in Intensive Care Unit at Gulu Regional Referral hospital after he developed health complications during an interrogation by police/

Otto had accused the police of poisoning him while in its custody in Pader, an allegation that the force denied.

He alleged that he was poisoned with the aid of a mineral water bottle which was handed to him at Pader Police station.

He did not say who offered him the water.

The incident happened when Otto was being interrogated by the police over an incident where he is alleged to have escaped from police custody after he was arrested for flouting Covid-19 guidelines during the campaigns.

It is claimed that it was during the interrogation the legislator started complaining about not feeling well and later collapsed in the office of the District Police Commander.

Gilbert Oulanyah, the MP Kilak South, told the media that Otto is in a critical condition and his situation needs urgent attention.

He noted that police stopped Otto from being transferred to Mulago Hospital for further treatment yet he had been cleared by doctors at Gulu Referral Hospital.

The leader of Opposition, Betty Aol Ochan said that the police agreed to extend Odongo Otto’s police bond due to the incident.

“They said police was to protect him because he (Odonga Otto) made an allegation when he collapsed at Pader police station that he was given some water which was poisonous but police denied that allegation,”she said.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the police spokesperson for Aswa police region,said the legislator just collapsed during an interrogation.

“I am happy to say that the team from Pader quickly rushed him to Gulu referral hospital and I was there when he was being received so it was only yesterday when he was referred to Mulago national hospital,”he noted.

Otto was trounced in the recently concluded parliamentary elections by Dr Christopher Komakech.